Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Imunon in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.
Imunon Stock Performance
Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Imunon will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.
About Imunon
Imunon, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development.
