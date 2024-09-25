Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Imunon in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Imunon Stock Performance

Imunon stock opened at $1.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26. The stock has a market cap of $61.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.13. Imunon has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65.

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Imunon will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Imunon

Imunon, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development.

