B. Riley Weighs in on Golden Entertainment, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) – B. Riley decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, September 22nd. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Golden Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Golden Entertainment from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Golden Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.65. The company has a market cap of $886.98 million, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.23. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $42.14.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.34 million.

Institutional Trading of Golden Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 31.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 545,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,073,000 after acquiring an additional 130,204 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 21.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 640,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,587,000 after purchasing an additional 111,701 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 43.0% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 248,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after buying an additional 74,867 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $1,180,000. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Golden Entertainment

In related news, Director Mark A. Lipparelli sold 773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $25,756.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,896.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.79%.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

