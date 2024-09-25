Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Imperial Oil in a report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $6.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.09 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

IMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $71.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $52.97 and a twelve month high of $77.70. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.45.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.73%.

Institutional Trading of Imperial Oil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 84.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 938.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4336 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 27.90%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

