Raymond James Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a report released on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank raised Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Lundin Mining Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.49. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.21%.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.33%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

