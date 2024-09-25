SilverCrest Metals Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (NYSE:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on SilverCrest Metals from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

SILV opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.71. SilverCrest Metals has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $10.27. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.22.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $72.74 million during the quarter. SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 40.61%.

Institutional Trading of SilverCrest Metals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SILV. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

