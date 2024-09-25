Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Nabors Industries Ltd. Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Nabors Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($1.72) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.46). The consensus estimate for Nabors Industries’ current full-year earnings is ($11.98) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($12.98) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.47 EPS.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($4.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($2.52). The firm had revenue of $742.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.91 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 28.10% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.26) EPS.

NBR has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

NBR stock opened at $71.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $59.90 and a 12-month high of $129.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabors Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,415,000 after acquiring an additional 209,450 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,620,000. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 436,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,591,000 after purchasing an additional 40,141 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 819,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,550,000 after buying an additional 40,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nabors Industries by 42.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after buying an additional 34,473 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

