Raymond James Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a research report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

SilverCrest Metals Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of SIL stock opened at C$13.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.25. SilverCrest Metals has a 1-year low of C$5.85 and a 1-year high of C$14.04. The company has a market cap of C$1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 9.14.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.19). SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 40.61%. The business had revenue of C$99.53 million during the quarter.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

