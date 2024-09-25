Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for MAG Silver Corp. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.01.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MAG Silver from C$21.25 to C$21.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MAG

MAG Silver Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of TSE:MAG opened at C$20.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.87. The company has a current ratio of 28.03, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of C$11.15 and a 12-month high of C$20.41.

MAG Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company’s flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.