Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for MAG Silver Corp. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.
MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.01.
Shares of TSE:MAG opened at C$20.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.87. The company has a current ratio of 28.03, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of C$11.15 and a 12-month high of C$20.41.
MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company’s flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
