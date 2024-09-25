Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$409.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$400.03 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 50.44%.

WPM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight Capital raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of TSE:WPM opened at C$85.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$81.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$75.26. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$52.15 and a 52 week high of C$87.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

