Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Issued By Raymond James

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.39 billion.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on K. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$13.75 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at C$13.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.57. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.70. The firm has a market cap of C$16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Insider Transactions at Kinross Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Laurence Davies sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.05, for a total transaction of C$156,600.00. In other news, Senior Officer Laurence Davies sold 12,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.05, for a total transaction of C$156,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.31, for a total value of C$55,395.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,163 shares of company stock worth $273,407. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.