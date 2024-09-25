B. Riley Weighs in on Tecnoglass Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tecnoglass in a research note issued on Monday, September 23rd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.93. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tecnoglass’ current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $219.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TGLS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tecnoglass from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Tecnoglass from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Sidoti upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tecnoglass currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Shares of TGLS stock opened at $66.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.07. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,495,000 after acquiring an additional 37,091 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth $648,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter valued at $1,375,000. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 200.1% in the 4th quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 577,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,410,000 after purchasing an additional 385,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. 37.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

