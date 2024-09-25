Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Lowered by Raymond James

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ero Copper in a report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ERO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Ventum Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Eight Capital raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.77.

Shares of ERO opened at C$30.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$15.72 and a 12 month high of C$32.89. The stock has a market cap of C$3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -116.92, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.78.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.02. Ero Copper had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of C$160.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$154.50 million.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

