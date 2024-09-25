Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$18.72 million during the quarter. Aya Gold & Silver had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 22.31%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$21.50 price target on Aya Gold & Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$22.00 to C$21.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Aya Gold & Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.82.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Performance

Shares of AYA stock opened at C$17.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.95. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52 week low of C$6.58 and a 52 week high of C$17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 193.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Transactions at Aya Gold & Silver

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 19,850 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.99, for a total value of C$277,701.50. Insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

