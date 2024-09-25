Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.
Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$18.72 million during the quarter. Aya Gold & Silver had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 22.31%.
Aya Gold & Silver Stock Performance
Shares of AYA stock opened at C$17.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.95. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52 week low of C$6.58 and a 52 week high of C$17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 193.33 and a beta of 1.39.
Insider Transactions at Aya Gold & Silver
In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 19,850 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.99, for a total value of C$277,701.50. Insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.
Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile
Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.
Read More
