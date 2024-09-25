Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 58.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $6,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DPZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,036,544,000 after acquiring an additional 222,949 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $322,859,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 27.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 635,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $315,685,000 after purchasing an additional 138,224 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,003,000 after purchasing an additional 230,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,926,000 after purchasing an additional 150,526 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DPZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $493.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $612.00 price target for the company. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.93.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:DPZ opened at $426.54 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.05 and a 12-month high of $542.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $422.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $472.39.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.