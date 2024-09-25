The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 151.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $6,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 21.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,037,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,300,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 87,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 23,060 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 303,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,717,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE:SMG opened at $81.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.90. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $82.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.75.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 41.19% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.31%.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $74,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,173. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 960 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $74,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,173. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 85,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $6,038,270.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,608,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,232,321.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,078 shares of company stock valued at $6,325,042. Corporate insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

