Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $6.60 Million Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 266.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $6,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,429,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 14.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 126,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 589,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,644,000 after purchasing an additional 88,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 7,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $87.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.19 and its 200-day moving average is $103.00. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.73 and a 12 month high of $204.77.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($2.19). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 230.71% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Avis Budget Group from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

