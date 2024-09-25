Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 119,200 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 119,200 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $6,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Nutanix by 18,916.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTNX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.31.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $60.64 on Wednesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $73.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -866.29, a P/E/G ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.18 and a 200 day moving average of $58.73.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $547.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.12 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $714,968.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,411,022.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $714,968.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,411,022.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,430,996.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

