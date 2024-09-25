Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 310,094 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 553.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,094 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $6,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 117,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $21.73. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.71.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 105.44% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. Truist Financial upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

