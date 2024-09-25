Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $7.38 Million Stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,900 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 76,800 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.10% of UiPath worth $7,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 875.6% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 46.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 40.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 122.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

PATH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair lowered UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on UiPath from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Macquarie lowered UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.88 and a beta of 0.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,671 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $575,388.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 849,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,498.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

