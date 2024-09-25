Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 128,600 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 453,200 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 128,600 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $6,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,199,634 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,852,000 after purchasing an additional 104,197 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,118 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 392,842 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 177,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.37. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

