Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stock Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 61.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $7,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,204 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,145 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 29,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Trading Up 0.1 %

AMED opened at $97.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.90. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.55 and a 1-year high of $98.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Amedisys had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $591.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.34 million. Analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMED. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair cut Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amedisys

Amedisys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.