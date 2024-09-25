112,300 Shares in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 112,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,013,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter worth approximately $450,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Hexcel by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 26,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 27,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 12,558 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of HXL opened at $61.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $58.54 and a 52 week high of $77.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.26 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HXL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hexcel

Hexcel Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.