Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 39,900 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,900 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.08% of Stantec worth $7,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,773,000 after buying an additional 133,687 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,252,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,036,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Stantec by 11.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 940,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,860,000 after purchasing an additional 93,823 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Stantec by 86.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 913,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,897,000 after purchasing an additional 422,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stantec by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,345,000 after purchasing an additional 206,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut Stantec from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

NYSE:STN opened at $81.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.55 and a 12-month high of $88.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 4.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

