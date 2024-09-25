Ergo (ERG) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $59.31 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00001202 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $59.31 million and approximately $360,385.09 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,568.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $346.62 or 0.00545117 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009086 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.32 or 0.00104304 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.56 or 0.00265089 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00030422 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00035062 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.97 or 0.00080155 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,623,716 coins and its circulating supply is 77,624,076 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

