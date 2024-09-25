Fetch.ai Hits 1-Day Volume of $285.60 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $1.67 or 0.00002634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $1.77 billion and approximately $285.60 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00043460 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008247 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00014517 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00007557 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,719,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

