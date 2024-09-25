Thor Energy (LON:THR) Stock Price Up 15.2%

Thor Energy Plc (LON:THR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 15.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01). 620,458 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 366,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.83 ($0.01).

Thor Energy Trading Up 15.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of £3.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.50 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.

Thor Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thor Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It explores for uranium, vanadium, copper, tungsten, molybdenum, gold, lithium, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Wedding Bell and the Radium Mountain Projects, located in Colorado and comprise of 199 mineral claims; and the Vanadium King project, located in south-east Utah and comprises of 100 mineral claims.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.