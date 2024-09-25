World Mobile Token (WMT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $142.08 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $142.08 million and approximately $910,639.24 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000360 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00043516 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00008265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00014451 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00007567 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000104 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

World Mobile Token (CRYPTO:WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 620,836,774 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Mobile Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase World Mobile Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

