Vertcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $4.72 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0671 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.72 million and $27,843.01 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,568.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $346.62 or 0.00545117 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009086 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.32 or 0.00104304 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.56 or 0.00265089 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00030422 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00035062 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.97 or 0.00080155 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,338,597 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

