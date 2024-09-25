Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) President Stephen Fredette Sells 8,057 Shares of Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) President Stephen Fredette sold 8,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $225,757.14. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,152,442 shares in the company, valued at $60,311,424.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Stephen Fredette also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Toast alerts:

On Friday, September 20th, Stephen Fredette sold 144,238 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $3,943,466.92.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Stephen Fredette sold 800 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $21,600.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Stephen Fredette sold 101,574 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total value of $2,613,499.02.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Stephen Fredette sold 211,686 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $4,989,439.02.

On Friday, August 2nd, Stephen Fredette sold 1,127 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $27,048.00.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Stephen Fredette sold 3,810 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $97,688.40.

Toast Stock Up 1.3 %

Toast stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $28.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TOST shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Toast from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised Toast to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Toast

Institutional Trading of Toast

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the second quarter worth about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Toast during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Toast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.