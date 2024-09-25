KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. KB Home had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
KB Home Price Performance
Shares of KBH opened at $87.44 on Wednesday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $42.11 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.81.
KB Home Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 13.23%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About KB Home
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than KB Home
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- FedEx Stock Dips: Why Analysts See a Quick Rebound Coming
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- PayPal Soars to New Heights: Why Analysts See More Upside
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Oracle Stock: Cloud and AI Tailwinds Makes This a Must-Own Stock
Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.