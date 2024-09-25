KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. KB Home had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of KBH opened at $87.44 on Wednesday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $42.11 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 13.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KBH shares. Bank of America increased their target price on KB Home from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.96.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

