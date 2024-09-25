Komodo (KMD) Price Hits $0.26

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000402 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $34.73 million and $1.61 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00046593 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00037630 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00013411 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000275 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,464,477 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

