Got Guaranteed Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $2.66 Million (GOTG)

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One Got Guaranteed token can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Got Guaranteed has traded 14% higher against the dollar. Got Guaranteed has a total market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $15,709.11 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Got Guaranteed Token Profile

Got Guaranteed was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Got Guaranteed’s official website is gotg.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.

[Telegram](https://t.me/Gotg%5FGroup)”

Buying and Selling Got Guaranteed

