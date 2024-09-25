Seiren Games Network (SERG) Trading Up 0% Over Last Week

Seiren Games Network (SERG) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One Seiren Games Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Seiren Games Network has a market cap of $291.90 million and approximately $19,489.66 worth of Seiren Games Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Seiren Games Network has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
About Seiren Games Network
Seiren Games Network launched on March 23rd, 2022. Seiren Games Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Seiren Games Network’s official Twitter account is @official_aok21 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Seiren Games Network’s official website is serg.network.
Seiren Games users are owners of all the gaming assets they have. All in-game characters and equipment will be in the form of NFTs, which are verifiable assets on the blockchain.
[Telegram](https://serg.network/)[Medium](https://aok-official.medium.com/)
[Docs](https://aok.gitbook.io/serg-en/)”
Seiren Games Network Token Trading
