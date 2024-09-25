Blast Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $204.36 Million (BLAST)

Blast (BLAST) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. During the last week, Blast has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blast token can currently be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blast has a market cap of $204.36 million and $51.33 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000072 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.58 or 0.00266549 BTC.

Blast Token Profile

Blast launched on June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,402,698,947 tokens. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast. The official message board for Blast is blog.blast.io. Blast’s official website is blast.io/en.

Buying and Selling Blast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 20,393,827,168.410706 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.01003711 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $50,389,179.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

