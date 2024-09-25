Navcoin Market Capitalization Hits $2.59 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and $4,216.87 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0412 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00078736 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00019839 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007050 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000102 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000017 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25,471.74 or 0.40037149 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

