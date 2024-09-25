Konnect (KCT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $125,310.75

Konnect (KCT) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Konnect has a market cap of $4.92 million and approximately $125,310.75 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Konnect has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One Konnect token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000072 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.58 or 0.00266549 BTC.
Konnect Token Profile
Konnect’s genesis date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,217,000,010 tokens. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance.
Konnect Token Trading
