Decred Market Cap Reaches $206.24 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. In the last seven days, Decred has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. Decred has a total market cap of $206.24 million and approximately $888,213.15 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can currently be bought for about $12.62 or 0.00019839 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00078736 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007050 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000102 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000017 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25,471.74 or 0.40037149 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,340,364 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

