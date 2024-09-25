Wanchain (WAN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.42 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $37.93 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000301 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00043516 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00008265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00014451 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00007567 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,260,991 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

