GXChain (GXC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,079.24

GXChain (GXC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. GXChain has a market cap of $26.03 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000546 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, GXChain has traded up 13% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000327 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

