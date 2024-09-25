CEEK VR Achieves Market Cap of $26.87 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 25th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $26.87 million and approximately $4.14 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008956 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001148 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00013904 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $63,671.07 or 1.00079844 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008107 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006843 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.0331062 USD and is up 10.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $4,092,162.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

