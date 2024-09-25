Venus USDC Trading 0.1% Higher This Week (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Venus USDC has a total market cap of $114.97 million and $117.30 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus USDC token can currently be bought for about $0.0245 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,701,974,713 tokens. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,728,121,440.358788. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.0244534 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus USDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

