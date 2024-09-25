Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 427 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,313 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 9,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 184 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in F5 during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in F5 by 49.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 241 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.56.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $223.60 on Wednesday. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.45 and a 12-month high of $223.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.06 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total transaction of $249,327.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,885,390.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,617,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total value of $249,327.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,885,390.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,871 shares of company stock worth $1,508,705. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

