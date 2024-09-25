Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,995 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,790,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,781,013,000 after purchasing an additional 119,999 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in HubSpot by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $8,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total transaction of $4,014,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 518,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,707,645.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total value of $4,014,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 518,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,707,645.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $179,416.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,735 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,484.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,012 shares of company stock worth $21,300,253 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $532.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of -200.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3,140.82 and a beta of 1.63. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.23 and a 52-week high of $693.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $491.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $564.77.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.79.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

