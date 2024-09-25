Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 23.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,920,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,434,000 after acquiring an additional 367,705 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in Donaldson by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,819,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,884,000 after purchasing an additional 61,584 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,691,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,073,000 after purchasing an additional 75,733 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,584,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,576,000 after buying an additional 256,994 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,331,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,453,000 after buying an additional 190,024 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $73.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $78.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.12 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 29.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In related news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $2,668,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 30,919 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $2,247,502.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,742 shares in the company, valued at $18,662,575.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $2,668,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,710.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,310 shares of company stock valued at $8,092,999. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

