Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,979 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,110 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,974 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

NYSE AEM opened at $83.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 88.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $84.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.46.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

