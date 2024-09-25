Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $779,000 Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,428,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,372,000 after purchasing an additional 452,536 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 80,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 23,958 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,133,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,705,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,372,000 after purchasing an additional 842,407 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.78. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $44.16.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.23. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HOG shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

