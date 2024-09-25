Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $737,000 Stock Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 911.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

AMKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

In related news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $659,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,146.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $1,073,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,619.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $659,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,146.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.86.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.39%.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

