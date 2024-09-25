Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 1,557 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth $80,000. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jefferies Financial Group

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo acquired 9,247,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $551,773,323.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,247,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,773,323.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on JEF shares. StockNews.com lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:JEF opened at $62.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.88. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $62.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

