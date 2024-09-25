Christian Kleinerman Sells 861 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total transaction of $95,924.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 751,755 shares in the company, valued at $83,753,024.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 17th, Christian Kleinerman sold 3,029 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $346,487.31.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $61,357.68.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $2,144,700.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $112.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.78. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $237.72.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Snowflake by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 25.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Snowflake from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.17.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

