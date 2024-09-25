Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) CAO Rakhi Kumar Sells 250,000 Shares

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $2,972,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 209,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,838.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ROIV stock opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 27.91 and a quick ratio of 27.91.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 2,991.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,106,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,441,000 after buying an additional 1,030,681 shares during the period. DME Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. DME Capital Management LP now owns 4,810,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,852,000 after buying an additional 620,470 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,506,000. Finally, BlackBarn Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ROIV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.39.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

